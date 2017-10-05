Saints stroll past outclassed Flint

TNS swept past Flint Town United on Tuesday night to keep a hand firmly on the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The Deesiders were indebted to goalkeeper Nikki Lee-Bulmer who denied Greg Draper and tipped away a Callum Roberts free-kick in the early exchanges.

Flint almost led on 23 minutes with James Hooper forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Paul Harrison before the rebound was cleared.

TNS broke the deadlock seconds later with Alex Darlington on target and dominated the remainder of the half to settle the tie by half-time with two further goals.

Draper lashed home from the edge of the area on 33 minutes and two minutes later Darlington completed his brace.

A spirited start to the second-half yielded a penalty for the hosts after Ryan Leak impeded Hooper with the spot-kick converted by Richie Foulkes.

However TNS responded on the hour with Adrian Cieslewicz setting up Ryan Brobbel to put the game to bed before completing a comfortable victory with 15 minutes remaining with substitute Harry Bowers setting up Draper to net.

TNS: Harrison, Brobbel (Kaye), Draper, Parry (Bower), B. Hudson (C Jones 46), Roberts, Leak, Holland, Clarke, Darlington, Cieslewicz. Subs: Spender, JRoutledge, A Jones, Mullen