Spamen battle to win over Borth

LLANDRINDOD Wells celebrated a hard-fought 3-0 win over Borth United to maintain their climb up the Spar Mid Wales League One table.

With Borth’s Uppingham Park unplayable due to heavy rain the match was switched to Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue and it was the Spa visitors who prevailed with goals from Kieran McCarley, Kejan Foryszewski and Mike Watkins.

Meanwhile Knighton Town completed the shock of the weekend with Mark Jones scoring twice a 5-0 Friday night drubbing of Berriew.

Further goals from Connor Bird, Sam Williams and Ieuan Crowe earned the Radnor Robins a comfortable victory as the Rhiewsiders poor start to the campaign continued.

Aberaeron also completed a shock 6-2 win at Carno with Mattie Davies leading the Seasiders to an emphatic win.

Two goals from Davies and further strikes from Chris Aldritt, Chris Wilkins, Dan James and Mike Gornall settled the outcome while Carno replied through Harry Holt and Pete Rees.

Radnor Valley climbed to sixth in the table with Callum Matthews completing a hat-trick in an 8-2 win over bottom of the table Machynlleth.

Geraint Lloyd, Dewi Allen, Steve Morgan, Matt Croose and Liam Jones completed an emphatic victory for the Goats while Ben Davies and Kameron Simmons-Sandy replied for the visitors.

Llanrhaeadr also ascended to third in the table with a 5-0 win at home to Tywyn Bryncrug.

Marc Griffiths and Dan Graham shared the limelight with braces each for the Tanat Valley club with Kieron Evans completing the scoring for the Tanat Valley side.

Welshpool Town proved a class apart in a 6-1 win at Kerry with Will Thomas leading the way with a double for the Lilywhites.

Further goals from Dan Bowen, Ian Probert, Ricky Litchfield and debutant Adam Davies completed the tally with Mark Hughes netting to reduce the arrears for the Lambs.

However Llanidloes Town continue to set the pace at the top of the table following a 3-1 win at home to Llanfair United.

An own goal gave the Daffodils the edge before Ben Jones levelled for United but the hosts hit back to claim glory in the second-half with Harri Clarke heading his side back into the lead before Richie Evans lashed home a third.