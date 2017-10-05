Williams takes the helm at Wanderers

LEON Williams has taken the helm of Newtown Wanderers.

Williams steps up to the hot seat after Daniel Ratcliff stepped down due to family commitments and will seek to mastermind the club's promotion bid in J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division Two.

Williams has previously managed Abermule in Spar Mid Wales League Two and has targeted promotion.

“A few new signings would mean we would be more than capable to compete on all fronts and reach the goals set by the club,” said Williams.