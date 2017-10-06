Davies is at the double to send Denbigh fourth

THERE’S just no stopping Josh Davies at present.

Denbigh Town’s star striker was at it again as the Central Park side maintained their excellent run of results in the Huws Gray Alliance with a hard-fought victory at home to Penrhyncoch.

A fourth win on the bounce for Eddie Maurice-Jones’ charges saw them climb up to fourth in the standings and a perfect September must see the Denbigh boss as a real contender for the manager of the month accolade.

Penrhyncoch are noted for being a well-organised side, who are difficult to break down.

Early morning downpours meant a pitch inspection before the game was deemed playable and showers continued during the first half.

Both teams had chances in the first 10 minutes to take the lead, with the visiting Roosters being awarded an early free kick for a high boot against Steffan Davies.

A dangerous cross by former Welsh Premier League player Antonio Corbisiero was well cleared under pressure by Town’s Danny Sullivan at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing.

Full back Rakim Newton was involved in plenty of early action as he pressed forward and linked well with Craig Pritchard and Warren Duckett.

It was Duckett who had Denbigh’s first chance as his shot went close for Town.

After Newton was fouled just outside the box, Kristian Pierce’s free kick went to Josh Davies, whose shot was blocked and rebounded saw Sullivan shooting straight at keeper Jenkins.

On 12 minutes, a mix up in the Penrhyncoch defence saw Warren Duckett take advantage of a poor pass to shoot.

Jenkins save well, but the ball went back to Duckett, who passed it to Josh Davies and he fired in from 10 yards to give Denbigh an early lead.

Town looked to build on this promising start, with the efficient Steve Cunningham firing in a tremendous shot that just shaved the crossbar.

Davies was then fouled by Felligno on the edge of the box, but the ensuing free kick didn’t trouble the Roosters’ defence and it was cleared for Steffan Davies to break through at the opposite end and shoot just wide of keeper Hill-Dunt’s post.

Penrhyncoch were having more possession as the half developed and Matty Cook was forced to clear Sion James’ powerful header off the line.

Town seemed to be giving the ball away cheaply at times and the conditions meant the tackles were flying in.

Both number eights Steve Cunningham and Antonio Corbisiero were yellow-carded for sliding tackles deemed illegal by referee Cheryl Foster.

As half-time approached, Kristian Pierce played a low corner to Josh Davies, whose cross just eluded the head of captain Ben Nash and it was cleared by the Rooster defence.

A minute later and Rakim Newton was played in by Craig Pritchard.

His well-struck was well blocked by Jenkins, with the rebound then hitting the crossbar.

The second half started with Penrhyncoch forcing Hill-Dunt into a great save from the impressive Nashwan Blake.

Town’s Davies then broke down the left wing and crossed for Craig Pritchard to fire in a shot from close range, only for Jenkins to save well and force the ball out for a corner.

A decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute.

Town’s Steve Cunningham was yellow carded for the second time for a challenge on Penrhyncoch’s Rob Muffett, which saw Denbigh down to 10 men.

With Kristian Pierce also on a yellow card, manager Eddie Maurice-Jones chose to bring replace him with Gareth Partridge.

Jake Eyre had also been introduced for Duckett and he linked well with the hard-working Craig Pritchard to fire just wide of Jenkins’ goal. Pritchard was then on the receiving end of a vicious tackle by the dugouts, which saw tempers fray from players on both sides.

Referee Foster consulted with her assistant and produced yellow cards for Penrhyncoch’s Jones and Muffett.

Penrhyncoch looked to capitalise on having the extra man and they pressed forward, with Josh Davies being left as the sole attacker for Denbigh.

Davies ran relentlessly all afternoon and he was rewarded for his hard work six minutes from time.

He broke through the visiting defence and coolly side step Jenkins to fire into an empty net for this eighth goal of the season – and his sixth in the last three games.