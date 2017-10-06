Flying visitors claim the spoils on trip to Ruthin

THINGS just aren’t getting any easier for Ruthin Town.

Hot on the heels of facing new Huws Gray Alliance leaders Caernarfon Town, Chris Williams’ side faced a home clash with second-placed Airbus UK Broughton.

It was the visiting high-flyers who claimed the three points by battling back after trailing to an early goal.

Things should get a little easier now for Town, though, as they have faced all but one of the top-nine teams in the league in their opening nine games.

Ruthin did enjoy a positive start versus the Wingmakers and they almost went in front in the first minute when Jordan MacCarter got free, but he could only find the side-netting with just keeper Andy Coughlin to beat.

Town striker MacCarter made no mistake in the sixth minute.

It was advantage Ruthin when he fired home a superb free kick from outside the box into the top corner of the net.

That lead wasn’t destined to last for too long, though, and just three minutes later, Pavel Vieira levelled with a superb overhead volley from a Ryan Edwards cross.

Things got even better for Airbus when former Wrexham player Wes Baynes gave his side the lead in the 24th minute.

Baynes fired into the roof of the net after being picked out at the far post by an excellent Stef Edwards cross.

Despite this setback, Ruthin weren’t about to lie down and they got themselves back on level terms five minutes shy of the interval.

The league’s top scorer Llyr Morris beat Coughlin to grab his 11th goal of the campaign.

It looked like it was going to be level at the break, but Airbus had other ideas and Jamie Crowther regained the lead for Airbus just before the interval.

Crowther was able to convert at the back post following a free kick.

It was the home side who went on to dominate much of the second half and their hopes of gaining something from the encounter were boosted when Kristian Platt was dismissed after he picked up a second yellow card on the hour.

Town were pressing hard for their third goal and Coughlin had to make two good saves to keep his team in the lead.

Airbus eventually secured victory as the game was heading into stoppage time.

Substitute Lanceley found Ryan Edwards, who fired home at the second attempt to seal things after his first shot had been saved by home keeper Ryan Goldston.