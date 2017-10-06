Leo Smith can't wait to make Wrexham AFC return

LEO SMITH is champing at the bit and is determined to make the most of his next opportunity in the Wrexham first team.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made a full recovery from a hamstring injury and hopes to be involved in tomorrow’s televised clash against Eastleigh at The Racecourse (5.30pm).

Voted Young Player of the Year last season, Smith has made five appearances so far this term and he can’t wait to feature again.

“I felt my hamstring getting a bit tight in the Hartlepool game and the physio thought the best thing was to take me off and not make it a long term injury,” said Smith.

“I was out for a week or so but I was back training just before the Tranmere game so I am ready now to get back in the squad, bide my time and hopefully the chance will come again.”

There is competition for places in the Wrexham midfield and Smith, who has made three starts and two substitute appearances so far, has vowed to show what he can do when his next chance comes.

“I think it has gone alright for me this season,” said Smith.

“I want to play as much as I can and hopefully chip in with a few assists and goals myself.

“There is definitely a lot more to come from me, I am just looking forward to getting that chance again to show what I can do.

“I felt in the games I played I did well, unfortunately I picked up the injury but it is one of those things that happens in football.

“I have just got to keep working hard and look forward to the next few games.”

Wrexham go into the game against Eastleigh as the joint second lowest scorers in the division, the Reds only bagging 11 goals in 14 games.

But Smith insists the players are working hard to start finding the net more regularly.

“We have not scored as many goals as we wanted to but I know all the boys want that,” said Smith.

“We are working hard so hopefully the goals will come.”

Alex Reid and Chris Holroyd have led Wrexham’s attack in recent games but Keates hinted Ntumba Massanka and Scott Boden could come into his plans tomorrow as Wrexham bid to get back among the goals.

“It is something we need to look at,” said Keates, who is keen to strengthen his forward options when the right player becomes available.

“Chris has come in and he has been outstanding in the last two games.

“There are three other strikers vying for a position.

“The two younger lads, we pulled Ntumba out because he hadn’t had an intense level of football like that even last season.

“It is the same as Alex so it is something we need to think about.”

Keates is happy with recent performances but failure to take their chances meant Wrexham were held to a goalless draw at Halifax Town in midweek having conceded an injury time equaliser against Sutton last Saturday.

“We are not a million miles away but we are just falling short at the moment,” said Keates.

“At the weekend, we played well. We were on the front foot, bright, lively, we moved it well and we created opportunities.

“We were comfortable for long periods at Halifax and the opportunities we did create, we didn’t take.

“A few indifferent decisions are going against us at the moment but we have to take it on the chin and get on with it.”