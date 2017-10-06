Magnificent seven star for RGC sides

SEVEN stars of Mid Wales rugby represented RGC in the inaugural Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Women’s Super 5 event in Caerphilly last weekend.

The COBRA trio of Libby Jones, Grace Hill and Ffion Williams were joined by Welshpool’s Grace Johns and Rebecca Humphreys in the RGC senior squad.

Meanwhile Welshpool duo Sophie Licence-Law and Elis Tudor represented the North Wales region in the under 18s squad.

The competition pitted RGC against the women’s squads from Wales’ southern regions, the Ospreys, Blues, Dragons and Scarlets in the opening event of the 2017 regional programme.

The event saw shortened games contested geared at showcasing the regional talent.

Both RGC sides impressed on the day with the senior’s celebrating their best result in their history in a 5-0 win over Scarlets.

Welshpool’s Rebecca Humphreys scored a try in RGC’s 10-5 defeat against Ospreys while the senior squad drew 5-5 with the Dragons and 0-0 with the Blues.

The under 18s held the Ospreys to a 5-5 draw while 10-0 defeats to the Blues and Scarlets were followed by a 15-0 defeat to the Dragons.

Try scorer Humphreys, a leading player with the newly formed Welshpool club which competes in the Game On North Wales League, praised the RGC sides.

Humphreys said: “It was a very rainy and muddy day, and both teams put in a huge effort and performed really well considering the length of time we’ve both know each other and trained together.”