RHAYADER Town maintained their unbeaten start to the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) season with a 2-0 derby win over St Harmon on Wednesday.

Goals from Gareth Hughes and Mike Fowlie ensured the Red Kites the spoils.

Meanwhile Rhayader have welcomed the return of 23 year midfielder Jordan McFadden who returns to his home town club after a short spell at Spar Mid Wales League One side Carno.