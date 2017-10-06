Striker Nardiello released by Citizens

Bangor City FC have confirmed that Daniel Nardiello has been released by the club.

Last Thursday, it was announced that the highly experienced striker would not play another match for the Citizens, with his final appearance coming in the Nathaniel MG Cup defeat at Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Nardiello signed for Bangor City ahead of last season’s Welsh Premier League campaign and made an instant impact in a goal scoring debut against Cefn Druids.

He became an intrinsic part of the side that ensured qualification for the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League via the WPL Play-Offs.

The 34-year old, Coventry-born forward leaves Nantporth having made a total of 28 (plus 4 substitute) appearances in the WPL for Bangor, scoring 13 WPL goals.

His highlights include a hat-trick against Carmarthen Town in a 3-2 away win in March 2017 and one of City’s three goals in the 3-2 WPL Play-Off Semi Final win over Newtown in May.

Nardiello began his career in the youth ranks with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United, before making over 300 EFL appearances and scoring over 100 goals for Barnsley, Queen’s Park Rangers, Blackpool, Exeter City, Rotherham United and Bury.

He also followed in the footsteps of his father, former Coventry City player Donato Nardiello, by representing Wales at senior level, winning one cap in a friendly international against New Zealand in May 2007.

Bangor City officials said that they would like to “thank Dan for his services to the club and wishes him every future success.”