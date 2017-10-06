Visitors have no answer in defeat at champions

IT’S been a tough few weeks in Division One (North) action for Ruthin.

In their previous game against top-of-the-table Nant Conwy, the Blues found answers to the questions they were asked.

However, Saturday’s match against unbeaten new table-toppers Pwllheli

saw them asked many questions and the visitors found few answers as the hosts comprehensively outplayed them.

Early pressure from Ruthin forced Pwllheli to concede two penalties, the second of these was in front of the posts and it was duly converted by outside half Nathan Jones.

The game continued between the respective 22s until Josh Wilson chased a kick forward and held up the opposition full back long enough for support to arrive and win the put-in at the resulting scrum.

As the ball was passed out, however, it was intercepted by centre John Pugh, who raced almost the length of the field to score under the posts.

This try was converted by Osian Parry-Jones.

Ruthin had few chances during the remainder of the half, although Pwllheli kicked a long-range penalty and scoring try wide out through Dafydd Anwyl.

Both kicks were perfectly converted by Osian Parry-Jones, who added another penalty before the break to leave Ruthin trailing 20-3.

The second half witnessed Ruthin making something of a comeback.

After a searing break by centre Emyr Gwynedd, the ball was cross-kicked to Deian Williams, who had spotted an opportunity on the wing, but a cruel bounce denied him a try with the line at his mercy.

After the ensuing lineout, a penalty near the Pwllheli line resulted in a short-range try by Danny Miller.

It was too near to the touchline for Nathan Jones to convert.

This was to be the last real spot of pressure that Ruthin were able to exert on their opponents and Pwllheli scored a further two tries through Alwyn Trennon and Huw Williams to make sure of a bonus point.

Both of these were converted by Osian Parry-Jones.

All-in-all, Ruthin met a good team who were playing well and the Blues were not themselves in the same good form as against Nant Conwy.

They were given lessons in decisive game management, a masterclass in consistent kicking - both from hand and place kicks - and the application of pressure.

If learned, these should stand them in good stead as the season progresses and they will look forward to showing Pwllheli what has been learned in the return match during the second half of the season.