Welsh Cup fever sweeps Mid Wales

CAERSWS will bid to avoid an upset when Welsh Alliance Two leaders Prestatyn Sports arrive at the Recreation Ground in the first round of the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday.

The Seasiders are unbeaten this season but Caersws will go into the tie as favourites and with confidence boosted after claiming their first home win of the campaign last week.

Manager Graham Evans said: “It was our best performance of the season, we had hunger and desire and I am proud of the lads. Prestatyn Sports are a physical side but we are ready for the battle.”

Gavin Samuel, Craig Harris and Lance Jones return to contention with the Bluebirds sweating on the fitness of Jack Hughes and Craig Whitfield.

Guilsfield entertain Mold Alexandra with manager Nathan Leonard calling for his side to be ruthless against the Wrexham League side.

“Mold will come and give it a go so we will have to be on top of our game,” said Leonard. “We had a great run last season and it would be great to do the same again.”

The tie of the round pits local rivals Abermule at home to A483 neighbours Berriew with the Spar Mid Wales League Two hosts plotting an upset.

However both sides go into the tie licking their wounds after suffering comprehensive league defeats last weekend with a bumper gate expected at the Community Centre Ground.

Carno bid to cause an upset at home to Huws Gray Alliance side Gresford Athletic while Llanrhaeadr will also be confident of springing a shock at home to FC Queens Park.

Meanwhile Llanfair United will renew rivalries with a trip to old Huws Gray Alliance rivals Flint Town United with the club keen to repeat their Welsh Cup runs of recent years.

Bow Street make the daunting trip to Huws Gray Alliance leaders Airbus UK Broughton while Spar Mid Wales League One leaders Llanidloes Town will be confident of progressing at Wrexham League One strugglers Buckley Town.

Meanwhile Rhayader Town face a trip into the unknown with a trip to Cwmmaman United of South Wales League Two while Penrhyncoch will travel with a depleted squad to Garden Village with Antonio Corbisiero, Nashawn Blake, Liam Lewis and Rob Murfet doubts.

Mid Wales interest is completed by Aberaeron who welcome South Wales League One leaders Llanelli and their talisman Lee Trundle to Cardiganshire.