Youngsters back to winning ways on a trip to tackle Bay

DINBYCH U-8s got back to winning ways over the weekend with a narrow 10 tries-to-eight victory at Colwyn Bay.

The young Dinbych side worked well both in defence and attack.

Tries were scored by Aaron Lowe (5), Isaac Lowe (3) and Harri McManus (2).

Thanks to Colwyn Bay’s excellent sportsmanship two of the home squad volunteered to supplement Dinbych’s U-9s team to even up the numbers.

One of them then scored the first try for Dinbych and while the Bay quickly equalised, they failed to stop their opponents from increasing their dominance on the game.

Elis Martin took Dinbych into the lead with a clever try after wrong-footing the defence with a superb change of direction.

Further tries came from Caron Pritchard, Louise McKeown, Finlay Winter and Ellis Roberts, who was chosen as the player of the match for his defensive skills, with perfectly executed tackling.