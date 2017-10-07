McGuinness resigns as Rhyl boss following Llandudno Albion JD Welsh Cup defeat

NIALL McGuinness has resigned as Rhyl manager following their 3-2 JD Welsh Cup defeat at Llandudno Albion.

The former boss, who was the youngest manager in European football when he was appointed at the Corbett Sports Stadium in 2016, decided to call it a day after a disastrous exit at the first round stage at the hands of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One outfit, which is the culmination of a series of events that have led to his demise.

The pressure has been on the former Lilies boss after a disappointing start to the Huws Gray Alliance campaign following their relegation from the JD Welsh Premier League, which has seen the club fall to eighth spot and 11 points behind early pacesetters Caernarfon Town despite having a strong squad at their disposal including the likes of Alex Tichiner and Mark Connolly.

This came to a head during their 2-1 home loss to Ruthin Town which resulted in a confrontation with some sections of the Rhyl support, and

Managing Director Mike Jones stated that the club would be releasing more information regarding McGuinness’ resignation on Sunday, where he is also expected to reveal initial plans for the departing manager’s successor, with former Glantraeth boss Warren Gibbs among the early fancies to take over the role.