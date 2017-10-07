Saints confident of progress in cup

SCOTT Ruscoe remains confident his TNS squad can continue to fight on all fronts this season.

Following the midweek Nathaniel MG Cup trip to Flint Town United the Saints will host Scottish League Two side Elgin City on Saturday (4.30pm).

“We want to win these cup competitions,” said Ruscoe. “We’ll give it our best shot. We’ve got to almost plan for it backwards as we’ll name a team and then look at it and who needs a rest from this weekend.”

Ruscoe is also targeting going one better in the Irn-Bru Cup after making the semi-final last season and insisted no stone has been left unturned in researching their third round opponents.

Ruscoe said: “We’ve had someone watching Elgin and we’ve had some good detailed reports. We’ve received some footage of their past few games too, so we’ll go through that this week and probably present to the lads on Thursday.

“The players will know what they’re coming up against. Elgin are currently sixth in the table and got a 2-2 draw last weekend.

“We know who their key players are and what they’re like. We’re looking forward to it. It’s another game we can put our stamp on.”