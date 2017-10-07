Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League secretary 'disappointed' after referee shortage causes Premier Division cancellations

A NORTH Wales football league secretary has outlined his frustration after an entire round of fixtures had to be cancelled last weekend.

After every Vale of Conwy and Clwyd League Premier Division clash had to be postponed due to a referee shortage on Saturday, Bryan Roberts also stated that he is “doing everything possible” to ensure this situation does not occur again.

The issue came about as officials who normally take charge of league games were sanctioned to JD Welsh Cup contests, leaving the North Wales Coast Football Association with no other alternative other than to reschedule the ties for a later date.

Mr Roberts, said: “I am very annoyed that we had to postpone an entire division fixtures.

“We knew we were going to struggle but not to this extent. FAW Trophy competition takes priority over all leagues in Wales so when it comes to grass root football we are the poor relation - the end of the chain so to speak.

“North Wales football has a shortage of referees and is a big issue and NWCFA referees committee under the guidance of Bob Paton and Chris O’Neal are working hard to resolve the situation.”