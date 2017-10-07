Wrexham AFC 2 Eastleigh 1

Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over Eastleigh at The Racecourse.

It was just the third time this season that Wrexham have scored twice in a game and the Reds are now fifth in the National League, three points off top spot.

Marcus Kelly hit the post in the first half for Wrexham but Eastleigh took the lead one minute before the break, Ben Williamson converting Gary McSheffrey’s cross from the left after Kevin Roberts lost possession on the halfway line.

Wrexham were back on level terms in the 73rd minute.

Kelly whipped in a corner and captain Shaun Pearson rose highest to head past keeper Ross Flitney.

It got even better for Wrexham who went 2-1 ahead five minutes later.

Lively substitute Jack Mackreth sent in a cross that Chris Holroyd fired home with the aid of a deflection.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Coddington; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Carrington (Mackreth 58), Wedgbury, Kelly; Holroyd (Hurst 90), Boden (Reid 65). Subs not used: Dunn, Massanka.