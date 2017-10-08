Bangor City sign talented forward James Demetriou

BANGOR City have announced the signing of former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City striker James Demetriou.

The 22-year old Australian-born striker played for Sydney Olympic before signing a two-year professional contract with Championship club Nottingham Forest in August 2013. While at the City Ground, James represented Cyprus Under-21 in the UEFA Under-21 European Qualifiers.

James then joined Premiership club Swansea City on another two-year contract in June 2014, playing alongside former Citizen and last season’s WPL Young Player of the Year Henry Jones, as part of the side that won the 2015 Under-21 Premier League title.

Whilst at the Liberty Stadium, James was also loaned to National League South club Wealdstone FC in an end-of-season loan agreement.

The bustling 6-foot tall forward completed a transfer to Cypriot First Division side Karmiotissa for the 2016/17 season, and he is seen as a direct replacement for Daniel Nardiello, who was released by the club last week.

Manager Kevin Nicholson, said: “We are very pleased with the signing of James and we look forward to working with him.

“He is a young player with good pedigree and will add to our options in the striking department. He has represented clubs including Nottingham Forest and Swansea City as well as being capped by Cyprus at Under-21 level.

“He arrives at the club with a hunger to score goals and make an impact in the JD Welsh Premier League.”