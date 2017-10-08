Flawless Pike guides Llandudno to WRU Plate victory over Mold

LLANDUDNO advanced to the second round of the WRU Plate after a convincing 20-9 home win over Mold.

An accomplished display from the home side ensured a safe passage to the next stage of the competition with minimal fuss at the expense of their WRU National League Division One North rivals, and Dudno face another stern test this Saturday when they welcome Bala.

The visitors got off to a positive start and went ahead through two well-struck penalties from Cai Williams, but this joy proved to be short lived as the in-form Ryan Pike produced another fine individual run before touching down on 25 minutes, with the same player firing over the conversion.

After the interval saw the hosts use the conditions to their advantage and they pulled clear on 50 minutes when a fine break saw Lloyd Evans cross the white wash. Pike added the extras.

Things got even better soon after when standout fly-half Pike despatched a pair of penalties, with Williams adding another free-kick to his collection for the away side as they struggled to penetrate the resolute home defence which was the catalyst behind their triumph.

They sealed the tie in the final quarter of the contest thanks to two more penalties from the flawless Pike, with Ed Weston also contributing significantly to their success throughout.