Gwynedd League: Bro Goronwy and Holyhead Town record impressive wins

BRO Goronwy remain top of the Gwynedd League after an impressive 3-1 win at Llanllyfni.

Despite the eventual result the home side made them work hard for the victory, and they went on 25 minutes courtesy of a fine effort from Simon Watkinson.

The early pacesetters responded well to the setback and levelled matters on 40 minutes through Connor Jones, and they imposed themselves on proceedings further in the second period to seal the success thanks to goals from Andy Williams and Taylor Jones.

Holyhead Town remain in hot pursuit and are four points behind the leaders with two games in hand after a 6-2 rout over Llangoed and District.

A brace apiece from Ian Williams and Jordie Murphy did the majority of the damage, with Asa Thomas and Tom Hadley also finding the net during another eye-catching performance.

Gwalchmai striker Mark Griffiths continued his exceptional start to the season by netting no fewer than five times in their 6-1 triumph over Llanystumdwy, while an Alun Williams effort on 75 minutes was enough to give Bontnewydd a 1-0 home victory against a spirited Waunfawr side.