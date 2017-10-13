Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Christian Dibble out to win his place back

CHRISTIAN DIBBLE has set his sights on reclaiming his place in the Wrexham side.

Dibble has missed the last six games because of an ingrowing hair that required surgery but he returned to training this week ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at AFC Fylde.

The spell on the sidelines couldn’t have come at a worse time for Dibble who was handed his debut against Maidstone United on August 19 when Chris Dunn was injured in the warm-up.

Although Wrexham lost 2-1, Dibble saved a penalty and then kept four successive clean sheets, keeping out another spot-kick in the process.

“It is annoying because it is not a football related injury,” said Dibble, the son of former Wales international Andy who helped Wrexham win promotion in 2002-3.

“I kept four clean sheets in four games and to come out of the team like that is really annoying.

“But I have got to put that behind me and try and work my way back into the team.

“The fans have been good with me which is great. I just want to do my best for the team when I come in.”

Dunn has also recovered from a thigh problem – he was an unused sub in the last two games – and Dibble is relishing the competition for a starting berth having seen Luke Coddington return to Northampton following a successful loan spell.

“Me and Chris have good competition so we will see what happens,” said Dibble.

“I think we have both shown that we can be number one.

“I have just got to go out on the training pitch and do my best. We are obviously going to fight hard for the number one shirt.”

Dibble admits he didn’t envisage being out of action for so long, his last appearance coming in the goalless draw against Torquay on September 9.

“It has been a bit of a nightmare,” said Dibble. “It happened the Friday before the Torquay game.

“I managed to get through the game but I went to hospital on the Sunday and they said I had an abscess, which needed to be operated on.

“It was out of the blue. At first I thought it was just my coccyx bone but it wasn’t.

“It all happened from an ingrowing hair and next thing I am on the operating table but it is looking good now.”

Callum Preston, brought in as cover on non-contract terms, also played in last month’s draw against Harltepool before Coddington arrived for his one month stint.

It meant Wrexham manager Dean Keates used four goalkeepers in the opening 11 games.

“Four goalkeepers and I even think the youth team lad Owen Kirkham has a squad number as well so it is a strange one!” said Dibble.

Keates has to decide whether Dibble or Dunn will line up in goal when Wrexham kick-off their FA Cup campaign against National League rivals Fylde at Mill Farm.

”Christian has joined in training this week so it is good to have him back around the place,” said Keates.

“It is unfortunate that we have gone through four goalkeepers in the first quarter of the season but there is nothing you can do about it.

“All being well they are behind us and we can push on.”

n The next Buckley Reds meeting is on Sunday at Buckley Working Mens Club, Lane End Club, starting 8pm.