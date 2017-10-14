Clwyd and Conwy League: Kinmel Bay suffer first defeat at hands of Rhyl Youth

TABLE topping Kinmel Bay suffered their first defeat of the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division season as they were downed 4-3 at home by Rhyl Youth.

The previously undefeated side went ahead on four minutes through a Kieran Ellis strike, only for Charlie Thornley to level matters with a neat finish on 14.

Things went the way of Leon Field’s side on the stroke of half-time when Ben Pemment netted from the spot, but the away side regrouped at the interval and equalised again on 48 minutes courtesy of a Josh Brown effort despite having a man sent off on 30.

The prolific Kyle Luffman put Bay ahead for a third time on 54 minutes, but the Lilies pulled off their finest triumph of the campaign when goals from Sam Jones and Cam Parry secured the three points.

Llansannan are now three points adrift with a game in hand after strikes from Ifan Jones and Josh Jones gave them a 2-0 success at Bro Cernyw, while Cerrigydrudion also closed the gap at the top after an own goal, Andrew Hessian, Nidian Jones and Rob Kimberley secured a 4-2 victory over Y Glannau.

Abergele were unable to seal their first win of the season as they were held 2-2 by Rhyl Rovers, who had Adam Cassidy find the target on 55 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils.

Four goals from Aaron Rodgers and a hat-trick from Mike Chapman were the highlight of Division One leaders Llandudno Amateurs’ 13-0 romp at the hapless Hope Wanderers, and they hold a one-point advantage over Llandyrnog United Reserves who had efforts from Mathew Williams (2), David Clayton and Brandon Keating to thank for a 4-2 success over Llanfairfechan Town Reserves.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Llysfaen and Llandudno Athletic, while in-form striker Martin King netted a treble in Rhuddlan Town’s 4-2 triumph over Betws-y-Coed.