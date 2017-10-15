Llandudno Junction still without a league win after Ruthin Town defeat

LLANDUDNO Junction are still searching for their first Huws Gray Alliance victory of the season after falling to a 5-2 loss at Ruthin Town.

The Railwaymen once again had nothing to show for their efforts despite another spirited display, and the basement dwellers will look to end an alarming run of league results when they host in-form Denbigh Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Chris Williams’ side began the game on the front foot and they went ahead courtesy of a Jordan MacCarter effort on 17 minutes, before top score Llyr Morris continued his exceptional start to the campaign with another well-taken finish on 35.

After the break saw the visitors find a route back into the contest when Rob Marshall found the net on 65 minutes, and they got back on level terms through striker Dean Seager on 69.

This joy proved to be short lived as Morris helped himself to another almost immediately following the restart, and after a Junction player received their marching orders MacCarter sealed the points a minute from time.

There was still time for the Town forward to round off an impressive individual display with his hat-trick in stoppage time with the away rearguard wilting under intense pressure to complete the scoring.

Things do not get any easier for Iain Bennett’s side this weekend against a strong Denbigh outfit who currently sit in fourth spot in the standings and come into the game on the back of an eye-catching 3-1 success at Flint Town United.