Rhyl and District secure hard fought success over Welshpool

RHYL and District produced a workmanlike display to come away with a 19-13 home victory over Welshpool.

In difficult conditions the visitors got off to a positive start and went ahead with a try early on, and they extended their advantage soon after when they capitalised on an infringement to fire over a penalty.

Gradually the hosts began to impose themselves on proceedings and they found a route back into the contest when winger Stu Fellcrook finished off a fine team move by crossing the white wash, with Ben Syme drilling the conversion.

This spurred them on further and they managed to touch down again immediately following the restart when Cal Morris took full advantage of a handling error to burst across the line.

The away side notched another try of their own to restore their advantage, and it could have been worse for Rhyl had it not been for some sensational tackling in critical situations from Fellcrook.

After the break saw mistakes come from both sides, but prop Dru Roberts managed to crash over for a score which Syme converted to put the home side in the ascendancy and confirm the hard-fought triumph.

Rhyl 2nd XV were soundly beaten 51-12 by Llangefni seconds, with the visitors requesting uncontested scrums from the start and with advantage of a fast team ran in numerous tries.