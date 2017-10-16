Wrexham AFC defender James Jennings rues missed opportunity

JAMES JENNINGS admits Wrexham wasted an excellent opportunity to progress in the FA Cup.

Wrexham’s interest in the competition ended at the first hurdle as the Reds went down 1-0 against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

It was the third season in a row that Wrexham have been knocked out in the fourth qualifying round and Jennings felt his side should have been able to account for National League rivals Fylde, who are 19th in the table.

“For me, I thought they were one of the poorest teams we have played this season so to lose is disappointing,” said Jennings.

“We are out of the FA Cup as well. You only get so many chances to go on a good cup run and this season with us looking so solid, there is no reason why we couldn’t have done what Lincoln did last season.

“I think it was a missed opportunity. In your career you probably play in the FA Cup 15 seasons if you are lucky, obviously I am running out of time with mine.

“I have been fortunate where I have been on some good cup runs, I have played in a couple of third rounds, it is the best opportunity to go and play in a big stadium, but it has gone now so there is no point talking about that.

“We have raised the bar this season, we have set the standards high so naturally we are going to be a little bit hard on ourselves and critical.

“But that only gives us a little bit more fire in the belly to push on and make sure we are successful in the league.”

Wrexham saw their 10 game unbeaten run come to an end with prolific striker Danny Rowe scoring the only goal in the 37th minute.

Although frustrated to bow out of the cup Jennings says Wrexham, sitting just three points behind leaders Macclesfield Town, have to regroup and focus on maintaining the promotion challenge.

“I love the FA Cup, it is the best competition, but we have got to move on now,” said Jennings.

“The league is our priority, so we have got to get our focus back on that.

“We have got a big week coming up and a full week of training preparing for Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

“We have got to dust ourselves off. We have been 10 games unbeaten and you have got to take the positives out of it.

“We have been on a very good run and hopefully we can continue that unbeaten run in the league now.”

Jennings supplied some suerb crosses that his team-mates failed to capitalise on as Wrexham drew a blank.

“It was disappointing that none of them were put away,” added Jennings.

“I thought Fylde were quite weak at the back, there were loads of gaps between their full-back and the centre-half.

“I would like to think on another day we would bury them and win three or four nil.

“I don’t know what it is, maybe a bit of confidence, but we have got to be a bit more clinical and more ruthless in front of goal.”