Llangefni dominated by reigning champions Pwllheli

LLANGEFNI were unable to cause an upset as they were downed 31-12 by unbeaten WRU National League Division One North champions Pwllheli.

A spirited display from the visitors was not enough to inflict a first defeat of the campaign for the early pacesetters, but they will take plenty of heart from a contest such was the quality of the opposition.

Cefni were put under significant pressure early on which resulted in Deio Brunelli touching down, with Osian Parry-Jones firing over the extras.

This provoked an instant response from the away side, who notched their first try of the afternoon when Greg Horsman crossed the white wash after good work from Gareth Pawson and Sior Greaves, only for Robin Jones to extend Pwll’s advantage with a blistering run to the corner immediately following the restart.

A determined Cefni were un-phased by their latest setback and levelled matters when Mark Gray went over from close range. Rhys Hughes despatching the conversion, but the relentless home side went into the interval with a one-score advantage when Nick Butterworth scored under the posts and Parry-Jones nailed the extras.

Things went from bad-to-worse for the visitors following the break when John Pugh capitalised on a handling error to score with ease, and the was marred with eight minutes to play when Cefni[s Will Bown was red carded for retaliation, provoked by an episode of unsavoury foul play.

Despite having a numerical disadvantage, the away side had the final say when John Pugh scored a dazzling try to complete the scoring, and they will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday as they welcome Ruthin to Cae Smyrna.