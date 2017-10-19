Bont make light work of Talybont

BONT made light work of Talybont with their second-half dominance yielding an emphatic 5-0 win in division one.

A solitary Andrew Carree penalty separated the sides at half-time before a second-half double from David Beck and strikes from Ben Lewis and Tristan Jenkins settled the outcome.

Meanwhile Carwyn Earey starred as Tregaron Turfs stormed to a 6-0 win over Borth United Reserves. Earey laid the foundations with a first-half hat-trick before Llion Thomas’ brace and a Llyr Davies penalty completed the drubbing.

Elsewhere Tom Williams and Bradley Dibble both completed braces as Llanon stormed to a 5-1 win at home to Aberdyfi.