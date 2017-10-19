Davies departs on a high for Town

NEWTOWN A maintained their best ever start to the Shrewsbury Netball League with a thrilling 23-21 victory over Thunderbirds.

Beth Davies was the match winner for Town, signing off with the winning goals before her switch to Chester to compete in the Regional Premier League.

Town were made to work for their latest win by a dogged Thunderbirds side with the Welsh side trailing at the break.

However Town’s patience was rewarded and led to two turn overs in the last quarter which culminated into goals for Beth Davies to ensure a slender victory.

Meanwhile Newtown Stars slipped to a 19-14 defeat against Lions despite an impressive display from centre Ceri Glover.