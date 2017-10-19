Griffiths signs for Tigers

Thu Oct 19, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 19 October 2017 20:02
TREWERN have swooped to sign Sam Griffiths from Guilsfield.
The 27 year old striker arrives at Caradog Park having been a regular goal scorer for the Guils reserve side in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.
