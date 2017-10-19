Guilsfield denied by Cofis comeback

ASA Hamilton struck twice for Guilsfield who were cruelly denied victory as Caernarfon Town salvaged a point at Clos Mytton.

Both sides had chances early on with Thomas denied by a brave save from goalkeeper Alex Wycherley before Jake Cook tested Alex Ramsay at the other end.

However the Canaries led on 22 minutes with Jay Gibbs’ free-kick deflected off the defensive wall to leave Wycherley rooted.

The Guils raised their game with Chris Cathrall’s headed effort from Hamilton’s cross testing Ramsay who was also tested by Cook as the home side pressed.

Caernarfon could have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when another Gibbs free-kick defeated the wall only to dip just wide of the upright.

The Guils dominated the second half and their pressure was rewarded on 66 minutes with Cook’s corner headed onto the post by Callum Bromley for Hamilton to pounce on the rebound.

Just two minutes later the Canaries were undone again as Robbie James steered another corner from Cook onto the bar with Hamilton once again capitalising.

Hamilton was denied his hat-trick moments later with Ramsay producing a fine save after dispossessing Gareth Edwards on the edge of the area.

Caernarfon rung the changes and hit back to level with 10 minutes remaining with Nathan Craig releasing Thomas to cross for Gibbs to nod home.

The Canaries twice came close to snatching victory late on with Sam Litchfield clearing Danny Brookwell’s cross off his own line before Wycherley denied Jamie Breese.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards, Rogers, Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Irvine (Jenkins). Subs: Weetman, Leonard.