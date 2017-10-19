Llanidloes hosts penultimate stage of championship

HAFREN Dirt Bike Club hosted the penultimate round of the 2017 Welsh Trials Championship at Glynhafren Farm near Llanidloes earlier this month.

A total of 76 riders tackled the course, set around beautiful Mid Wales hills, taking in streams, wooded climbs and rocky outcrops.

World Trial champion Iwan Roberts from Blaenau Ffestiniog won the championship class, edging out Ross Danby from Kidderminster with Hugo Jervis of Llanidloes leading the local challenge.

In the masters class Wayne Jones of Llanelli just pipped regular class winner Jason Galvin of Caerphilly with Dai Carter of Haverfordwest ending third.

The Clubman over 50s class was won by Ashley Reed with Llanelli’s Cieran Jones wining the clubman class.

Kerry’s Peter Edwards won the Sportsman Plus route, seeing off the challenge of Dowlais’ Dai Bedford and Neath’s Andrew Tamplin while the popular sportsman route was won by Nathan Hughes of Treorchy.

Miles Watson-Cort of Brecon won the over 50s sportsman class with Rhayader’s Mike Davies third.

Rowan Jones of Hafren DBC said: “There was very good support from neighbouring clubs and plenty of observers and marshals to keep the large entry flowing around the course. Thanks to Geraint and Gareth Jones and family for the use of the fantastic venue.”