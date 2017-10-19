Llanidloes return to league summit

JOSH Matthews fired Llanidloes Town Reserves back on top of the league with a hat-trick in a 5-1 derby win at St Harmon.

The hosts led through an own goal at the interval only for Matthews to lead the fightback after the break with further goals from Adam Nottingham and Conrad Galloway settling the outcome.

Meanwhile Tom Crichton was also a hat-trick hero in a 9-1 victory over a youthful Hay St Marys Reserves. Spencer Napolitano completed a brace while Josh Gardner, Gareth Bull, Nigel Duggan and Owen Williams completed the rout.