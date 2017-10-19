Mellor proves the King of the Castle

Thu Oct 19, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 19 October 2017 21:01
BISHOPS Castle Town made light work of Llanfyllin Town in the first round.
George Mellor starred with a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory with Gaz Bromley and Kieran Mulloch sealing the Shropshire side’s place in the semi-finals.
Email:
gavin.grosvenor@nwn.co.uk
