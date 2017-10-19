Penparcau bolstered with trio of signings

PENAPARCAU have made three signings as the club strives to return to former glories.

The reformed Phoenix’s have welcomed 33 year old Steve Mills from Penrhyncoch while teenage midfielder Ben Davies arrives from Bont.

The club has also snapped up 23 year old striker Chris Wylde from Talybont to boost their Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Two title bid.

Meanwhile Tregaron Turfs have hailed the signing of goalkeeper Sion Clifton with the 20 year old arriving at the club from Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League One rivals Padarn United.