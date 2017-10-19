Referee recruits needed

MORE needs to be done to encourage grass roots referees to come forward in the view of Montgomeryshire Football League’s Bernie Jones.

Jones believes too much focus is being placed on assessment and promotion of existing officials, while insufficient work is being done on recruiting new blood.

“We haven’t had a referees course here for over three years,” said Jones. “They need to be working on recruitment rather than just assessment

CWFA secretary David Hinton-Jones confirmed recruitment initiatives were being undertaken.

”Our Referee Officers work hard to recruit new referees and we plan to enable some training to be done online which will assist recruitment,” said Hinton-Jones.

“Fees have increased and a Respect the Referee campaign at junior level aims to ensure young players have an instilled respect our referees. Aspiring referees are asked to contact the CWFA website.”