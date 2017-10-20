Blues pretty in pink to climb into the top-five

A SUCCESSFUL weekend has fired the Blues back up into the top-five of Division One (North).

Ruthin and Dolgellau battled it out under difficult playing conditions at Cae Ddol on Saturday, due to a strong but variable cross-wind.

In the end, Ruthin did enough to secure a 19-11 margin of victory, for their fourth league win of a promising campaign.

This result moves them above Llangefni and Llandudno in the standings and Ruthin trail fourth-placed Mold by just three points.

With both defences in the ascendancy, the teams were pretty evenly matched in the first half.

Both sides got close to scoring tries, which they couldn’t manage to close out.

The Blues - resplendent in pink on this occasion - were the first with points on the board.

Seven minutes had elapsed when a penalty goal by fly half Nathan Jones flew between the posts.

The visitors missed a kick at goal shortly afterwards, but after a period of rather scrappy play from both sides, Dolgellau fly half Gerwyn Thomas evened the score up with a successful kick.

Each side kicked another penalty goal and at half time the score was even at 6-6.

Ruthin started the second half in great fashion by attacking Dolgellau’s line.

Five minutes after the restart they were ahead again with another penalty goal from Jones.

The first try came after Ruthin were awarded a penalty on Dolgellau’s 22.

The pack drove over from the ensuing Ruthin lineout for a try by prop Dan Owen.

Ruthin continued to put pressure on their opponents, without making much headway.

That is until wing Kyle Davies ran past the Dolgellau defence from almost halfway for a great individual try.

With a quarter-of-an-hour to go, Dolgellau returned to the attack and after a period of thrusting attacks in Ruthin’s 22, hooker Geraint Evans went over the whitewash.

With the score at 19-11 to Ruthin, both sides tried to gain the ascendancy without much success and the game ended with no further addition to the score.