Lakesiders complete a double over hosts

THAT’S more like it, Lakesiders!

On the back of a rocky run of results of late, Bala Town’s Welsh Premier League season got back on track with a much-needed win at Latham Park.

It completed a league double for Colin Caton’s side, who had eased to a 3-0 home success versus Newtown back on the opening night of the campaign in August.

Newtown started the game the better of the two teams, enjoying most of the play for the opening 10 minutes.

Joe Kenton tested early on and Bala number one Ashley Morris had to save Neil Mitchell’s effort in the box.

Following a couple of half-chances for the Lakesiders, they took the lead on 12 minutes.

Jordan Evans picked the ball up near the halfway line from Les Davies, outran the defence and powered home in the box by putting the ball under Newtown keeper David Jones.

After the restart, Newtown could well have been level when a volley from Nick Rushton curled narrowly wide of the far post.

Town were building some pressure, with a brilliant through ball from Jordan Evans finding Mike Hayes, but he was deemed offside.

However, the next goal went the way of Newtown as they brought the game level on 28 minutes.

Bala lost possession in the centre circle and they were punished when a Robins counter released Joe Kenton down the wing.

He was able to cut in and he blasted the ball home at the near post.

Newtown grew in confidence and a spectacular effort from Jay Denny forced Morris into tipping his effort over the crossbar.

Bala looked to respond and before the interval, Nathan Burke struck an attempt wide, Les Davies flicked a header wide and Morris punched away a Ryan Kershaw chance down the other end.

After a heartening first half performance, Town’s second half effort was even better.

Evans could have added his second goal of the night on 56 minutes when he rattled the bar from just inside the box after a good passage of play.

Two minutes later and Bala reclaimed the lead.

A long ball from David Thompson was flicked on by Burke and the ball fell to Mike Hayes on the edge of the box.

Last season’s top scorer volleyed it past Jones, leaving the Newtown shotstopper with no chance.

Almost immediately, it was 3-1 to the Lakesiders.

Jordan Evans’ low free kick from around 25 yards out was fired into the bottom corner of the net a minute later.

From that point on, Town’s three points were safe, with Newtown being kept quiet for the remainder of the half.

Bala looked strong in midfield, with Conall Murtagh, Nathan Burke and Jordan Evans running the show.

It was a much better performance by the Lakesiders, with plenty of positives to take into the next game against Barry Town United.