MacCarter bags treble for the five-star hosts

FIVE-STAR Ruthin Town are once more able to smile following a tricky spell in the league.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Chris Williams’ charges, who have faced all of the top-six clubs in the Huws Gray Alliance in their opening nine matches.

Their last two matches came versus Airbus UK Broughton and Caernarfon Town, who occupy the top-two spots in the table.

However, things were a little easier for the side when they welcomed winless basement side Llandudno Junction to Memorial Park Fields last weekend.

If Ruthin thought they were in for a comfortable afternoon, then there was a shock in store and Junction appeared on course for only their second point of the campaign midway through the second half.

However, Ruthin are packed full of goals this season and a trio of efforts in the closing 21 minutes saw Town secure their fourth win of the campaign, which moves them above fallen giants Rhyl in the latest Huws Gray Alliance standings.

Initially, things appeared to be going well for the home side and two goals in the opening 35 minutes saw them in control of the contest.

Jordan MacCarter grabbed the vital opening goal after 17 minutes and this was followed by Town’s second goal 11 minutes shy of the interval.

There are no prizes on offer for guessing who was on target, with the league’s top scorer Llyr Morris continuing his purple patch in front of goal.

The home faithful must have thought a comfortable afternoon was in the offing, but that hope was extinguished by a major second half fightback.

Ruthin maintained their two-goal advantage until the 65th minute, when Rob Marshall found the target for Junction.

That gave the visitors a real boost and they scored again within 60 seconds via Dean Seager.

Town needed a response and that’s just what they got in the 69th minute.

It was Llyr Morris who grabbed his second of the afternoon and his lucky 13th goal of the season to regain his side’s lead.

A red card for a visiting player boosted Ruthin late on and they sealed the points with two minutes left to play when MacCarter doubled his tally for the afternoon.

There was still time for MacCarter to bag another goal to complete his hat-trick, while Llandudno Junction had a further player sent off to end the match with only nine men.