Saints to utilise squad for trip to the Seaside

TNS travel to Aberystwyth Town tonight (Friday) with manager Scott Ruscoe backing his squad to cope with its early season injury problems.

Blaine Hudson joined fellow defenders Connell Rawlinson, Steve Saunders and Chris Marriott in facing spells on the sidelines after sustaining ligament damage in last week’s 6-1 thrashing of Prestatyn Town.

Ruscoe insisted on-loan duo Ryan Leak and Callum Roberts would step up for the trip to Park Avenue.

“We have players who can step into their shoes so I’m not worried about putting other players in those areas because they’re good footballers and they can do the job,” said Ruscoe. “We’ve got a good squad of 23 and we can use it to the maximum.”

The Saints make the trip to an Aberystwyth Town side with just one under their belts all season while the Saints are unbeaten in 11 games.

“We’ve hit really good form, but we’ve let one or two in along the way,” said Ruscoe. “We’ve shared the goals around and had five scorers against Prestatyn.

“Results are always going to show and prove how you’re getting on. We’ve been scoring and keeping clean sheets so it’s plain for all to see day the quality of the lads. There’s a good atmosphere about the place and it’s nice to have one where you’re fighting on all fronts.”

Ruscoe remained wary of underestimating an Aberystwyth Town side some have tipped for the drop this season.

“They are struggling but their win last week will obviously lift them,” said Ruscoe.. “They’re good on the counter-attack and have some good players, but whether they’ve had time to gel or not under new management, I don’t know.

“It’s always dangerous going to Aber and like every other game, we won’t be taking it lightly just because they’re in the bottom two.”