Superb six successes on the bounce for Town

IT’S now six wins on the bounce for free-scoring Denbigh Town.

Eddie Maurice-Jones’ in-form charges continued their excellent run of Huws Gray Alliance results with a 3-1 success at Flint Town United.

Flint recently signed Alan Bull from Denbigh, who themselves fielded two ex-Flint players in their ranks in the shape of Danny Sullivan and Steve Cunningham.

Cunningham was returning from suspension and he started in place of Kristian Pierce, who was suspended after being sent off in the Welsh Cup win over Holyhead seven days earlier.

During the first half, Denbigh played into a strong wind with the sun in their eyes.

Therefore, it was no surprise that Flint had the better of the opening half, with the wind having a big factor on the game.

The home side enjoyed the bulk of the possession as they pressed for an opening goal.

Denbigh’s defensive unit was able to hold firm, though, and they limited the Flint attack to long-range shots, which proved no problem for goalkeeper Jon Hill-Dunt.

He comfortably saved shots from Ieuan Hewitt and Richie Foulkes.

On 17 minutes, Denbigh were forced into an early substitution when Steve Cunningham fell awkwardly and had to be carried off with a knee injury which will keep him out for a few weeks.

Jake Eyre replaced him as Town looked to reshape, with Warren Duckett dropping into midfield, but the Flint pressure continued and Joe Palmer shot just wide of the goal.

Flint’s Chris Li then fell badly after a tussle with Craig Pritchard and he also suffered a knee injury, meaning he had to be replaced by Levi Mackin.

Pritchard was then fouled by Phil Doran and referee Mr Livesey brandished the first of several yellow cards to Flint players.

Flint keeper Lee-Bulmer was having a quiet first half and he was only called into action twice during the opening half-an-hour.

Josh Davies’ cross just missed the head of Gareth Partridge, while Rakim Newton’s cross was met by Pritchard, but his header went just over the bar.

Hill-Dunt had to stay alert at the other end of the pitch and he was thankful to see Carl Rodgers long-range punt from 50 yards catch the wind and fly just over the bar.

A decisive moment arrived 10 minutes prior to the interval.

Phil Doran lunged into a tackle on Rakim Newton and the referee showed the Flint player a second yellow card, meaning he had to leave the field.

Despite this, Flint continued to apply pressure, with Bull and Andy Brown linking well and going close.

They were being thwarted by Danny Sullivan and Ben Nash in the centre of Denbigh’s defence, who have formed a great partnership together in recent games.

The final moments of the half saw Flint resorting to long-range shots, with Bull having a 25-yard effort comfortably saved by Hill-Dunt.

The second half started with Denbigh looking to take advantage of the wind now behind them.

Left back Nathan Williams sent a high up-and-under from his own half towards Lee-Bulmer’s goal.

The swirling wind carried the ball over the despairing keeper’s arms as he fought against the sun in his eyes and it went into the net to give Denbigh the lead on 47 minutes.

Three minutes later and the visitors doubled their advantage.

Warren Duckett got on the end of Gareth Partridge’s cross to make it 2-0.

Denbigh now had most of the possession and they controlled the game, with Flint feeling the effects of being down to 10 men.

Opportunities went the way of Josh Davies, Danny Sullivan, Jake Eyre and Gareth Partridge, but the third goal eluded Town.

Flint manager Andy Holden knew he had to change things and on 70 minutes he made a double substitution by taking off Alan Bull and Levi Mackin, with youngsters Luke Tyson and James Hooper coming on. On 75 minutes, over confidence in Denbigh’s defence led to a sloppy backpass to Hill-Dunt, which fell into the path of Hooper.

He looked to round Hill-Dunt, but was brought down and referee Livesey pointed to the spot.

Richie Foulkes scored the penalty, despite the best efforts of the Denbigh number one, who was booked for the earlier foul.

Flint were unlucky not to get back on level terms, with Hooper having an effort cleared by Matty Cook.

From the resulting break, Craig Pritchard’s shot was blocked and the rebound fell to Gareth Partridge, who fired in from 18 yards to wrap the game up for Denbigh.