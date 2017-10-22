Colwyn Bay sailor selected for Welsh squad

A GIFTED young sailor has been acknowledged for an exceptional season with a national squad selection.

Llion Morris, a Year 7 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, has been accepted to the RYA Cymru National Topper Squad of which there are only 12 well contested places following a number of impressive individual performances over the summer months.

It has been a campaign to remember for the 12-year-old, who has achieved a significant amount of regional achievements which have been the catalyst behind making the high-profile squad.

His crowning moment was victory in the RYA North Wales Festival Topper Gold Fleet event at the Bala OnBoard Festival, and the pupil will now begin training with the squad over the coming months with a view to further accolades in the future.

Father Jonathan Morris, said: “I would like to on behalf of Llion and the Morris clan thank the school and its sailing department for assisting in his development by providing the environment, facilities and friendship which has without doubt assisted in fuelling his improvement this past year.

“Also, special thanks to Max (Todd) who in his special way inspires Llion in sailing and has made his transition into senior school so smooth.

“As parents we feel at ease knowing that with Ewan Luke as his peer mentor and his developing friendships with the rest of the sailors that he has the right support going forward.”