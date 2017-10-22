Excitement builds ahead of Rhyl boxing show

EXCITEMENT is building ahead of a special boxing show featuring some of the best talent in the North Wales region.

Promoter Craig Winter’s latest event The Heat Is On will take place on Saturday, November 25 at Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl, and the card will feature a number of semi-professional title fights in what is expected to draw another huge crowd to the venue.

Topping the bill will be Peter Salami, who will be contesting for the British Boxing Union’s European super-middleweight title against the Latvian Didzus Misulis in another huge test for the Bangor native and Denbigh Boxing Club member.

Hometown slugger Mark Sweetman will be putting his Welsh BBU super middleweight title up for grabs for the first time against Howard Taylor, who will be donating his share of ticket sales to Action For Alfie, a campaign that has been set up for Alfie Evans, a seriously ill infant who is currently on life support with doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital unable to diagnose him.

The heavyweights will also take centre stage as Barry Fielding and Peter Williams square off for the Welsh BBU Heavyweight title, while the return fight between Gethin Jones and Callum Webber is expected to be another highlight from the show.

A host of undercard bouts have also been announced, including the return to action of former British champion Owen Gallagher, who is making his in-ring return after a hugely successful spell as a trainer with Winter at their Denbigh base.

Winter said: “Peter will have to be at the top of his game against this very dangerous opponent who is as fit as the come and punches very hard, and I am sure this will be a very exciting contest.

“We also have a heavyweight title fight between Barry and Peter, both are good lads and I’ll be intrigued to see who comes out on top in that one.

“My fourth main event contest sees a great return fight between Gethin and Callum, who are two of the best prospects on the circuit I think this one will be down to who wants it most.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Winter (Facebook) or from any of the fighters on the bill.