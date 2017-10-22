Llandudno brave conditions to secure Mold win

IMPROVING Llandudno continued their strong start to the WRU National League Division One North campaign with a hard-fought 27-3 win at Mold.

The visitors controlled the tempo of the contest throughout in blustery conditions, with wind speeds reaching 60 mph during the clash.

The forwards set up a good strong platform for the back division which was the catalyst behind their success, and they could have won by an even greater margin had it not been for the climate resulting in a number of handling errors in prominent positions.

In-form Cameron Davies put in another devastating performance which resulted in a pair of well-taken tries, while the away side also managed to secure a penalty try after the Mold rearguard failed to legally deal with significant pressure by the Llan pack.

Ryan Pike, who has been one of the league’s standout performers so far this term, completed the scoring with two difficult penalties and a further two conversions, while the squad contained no fewer than seven players from the Davies family, all of whom took the field of play during the match, creating playing history at the club.