Llandudno Junction hit four past in-form Denbigh Town in Huws Gray Cup

LLANDUDNO Junction produced their finest performance of the season so far to advance in the Huws Gray Cup.

The Railwaymen turned in an eye-catching effort to come away with a 4-0 win over in-form Denbigh Town at the Arriva Stadium, and manager Iain Bennett will be hoping this form transitions over to league action when they host fellow strugglers Flint Town United (2.30pm).

A confident start from the home side saw them almost open the scoring in the first minute when an Adam Eden effort hit the post, with Liam Smith, Josh Davies and Warren Duckett all forcing saves from Keighan Jones at the other end.

The deadlock was broken on 16 minutes when a Leigh Craven free-kick was deflected past Jonathan Hill-Dunt, and they managed to double their advantage on 28 minutes when Connor Tierney fired home at the far post.

They sealed a passage to the next round on the stroke of half-time when former Llandudno striker Dean Seager continued his exceptional run of form when he rounded Hill-Dunt to steer home his eighth goal in seven games.

After the break saw the introduction of Sam Cartwright and Andy Thomas provide a burst of energy for the visitors, but although they created a number of half chances they were unable to get back into the tie thanks in no small part to some outstanding defending from the Junction rearguard.

Cartwright went closest after he failed to find the net after rounding Jones, and the scoring was complete on 77 minutes when a Craven corner caught the wind and somehow found its way past Hill-Dunt.

Town thought they had a consolation goal to show for their efforts when an effort was ruled out, while a Nathan Williams strike hit both posts on a disappointing day at the office for Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side.