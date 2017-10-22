Llandudno Ladies remain unbeaten after Colwyn Bay success

LLANDUDNO Ladies’ hockey side continued their exceptional start to the season with an emphatic 5-0 win over Colwyn Bay Seconds.

The in-form title challengers remain unbeaten following the triumph, which resulted thanks to a superb second half showing from the group.

After a tight first half which brought little in the way of goalmouth action, Llan upped the tempo in the second period and Bethan Hanlon struck twice in quick succession to put them in command.

This was swiftly followed by a brace from the impressive Mollie Roberts, with Liss Guthridge also finding the net to complete the rout.