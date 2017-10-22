Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City up to sixth after Llandyrnog United triumph

A STUNNING comeback gave St Asaph City derby bragging rights with a 3-2 victory at Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One rivals Llandyrnog United.

The Saints continued their surge up the standings with another impressive display, but things did not begin well for the visitors as Ryan Harden’s men opened the scoring on 12 minutes courtesy of a Ben Knight effort.

Gradually the away side got a foothold into the contest and they levelled matters after the break when Simon Forsett finished well on 54 minutes, and things got even better immediately following the restart when Chris Bennett burst clear and slotted past Stuart Griffiths.

An own goal pulled them further clear on 74 minutes, and despite Sean James netting from the penalty spot in stoppage time it was not enough to give them a share of the spoils, and the result moves the city slickers into sixth spot ahead of the next league outing at title challengers Llangefni Town on November 4.

There was disappointment for Prestatyn Sports and Meliden in the FAW Trophy, with both bowing out of the competition at the second-round stage.

The Division Two promotion chasers were undone 3-1 at an impressive FC Nomads outfit, while Sion Parry smashed in five goals as Meliden were ousted 5-4 at home by Llanystumdwy.

In Reverse League action, goals from Chris Bonou and James Williams gave Rhyl a 2-1 success at Denbigh Town, while a Josh Edwards strike was not enough to give Prestatyn Town all three points as they were held 1-1 at Penmaenmawr Phoenix.