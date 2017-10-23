Asa Thomas fires treble as Holyhead Town secure Llangoed triumph

PROLIFIC striker Asa Thomas was the star of the show as Holyhead Town secured an emphatic 7-2 success at Llangoed and District.

On a weekend that saw every other Gwynedd League fixture fall victim to the weather, the Harbourmen took full advantage to move into second spot and just four points behind leaders Bro Goronwy with two games in hand.

The visitors got off to a flyer when Tom Hadley found the net after just two minutes, but they were pegged back almost instantly when Matty Owen finished well on four.

Thomas notched his first of the afternoon to put Town back ahead on 14 minutes, and he continued his exceptional run of form with another superb effort on 27 to treble their advantage.

This was preceded by a Jordan Murphy strike on 23 minutes to extend their lead, with Hadley firing home his second of the game three minutes following the restart.

A David Thomas effort on 56 minutes provided a brief glimmer of hope for the home side, but this proved to be short lived as Thomas rounded off an exceptional individual performance with his hat-trick on 73.

There was still time for further success courtesy of Ian Williams, who broke clear and produced a composed finish on 75 minutes to round off another profitable day at the office for the promotion chasers.