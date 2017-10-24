AFC Fylde 1 Wrexham AFC 0

Wrexham’s 11 game unbeaten run in the National League came to a sorry end.

Dean Keates’ side slumped to a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat against AFC Fylde who are proving to be the Reds’ bogey side this season.

Although Wrexham had been going well in the league, previously last losing away at Maidstone United on August 19, the Reds had been knocked out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Fylde 10 days earlier.

It was another frustrating trip to Mill Farm for Wrexham who were second best in all quarters throughout the contest.

Wrexham just never got going and found themselves conceding an early goal, with ex-Reds scholar Jonny Smith scoring in the eight minute after Danny Rowe’s free-kick was parried by Chris Dunn.

Fylde deserved their half-time lead and again dominated after the break as they poured forwards looking for more goals.

It was only a matter of time and when it finally came after 77 minutes through man of the match Jack Muldoon, there was no way back for Wrexham who had offered little up front and were on the back foot for most of the game.

Fylde are struggling at the wrong end of the table but fans claimed this was one of, if not the best, performance of the season, with Wrexham supporters witnessing a poor display from their team.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts (Carrington 37), M Smith, Marx, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Mackreth 80), Holroyd, Reid (Massanka 61). Subs not used: Dibble, Boden.