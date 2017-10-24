Wrexham AFC have got winning mentality says Marcus Kelly

MARCUS KELLY says Wrexham have developed a winning mentality that is needed to challenge for promotion.

Wrexham go into tonight’s clash against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Dagenham and Redbridge which extended the unbeaten run in the National League to 11 games.

Midfielder Kelly, who helped Forest Green Rovers win promotion to the Football League via the play-offs last term before switching to The Racecourse in the summer, says confidence is sky high in the Wrexham camp.

“It was a big win for us against Dagenham who are definitely going to up the top at the end of the season,” said Kelly.

“It was a great result and we go into the Fylde game full of confidence.

“We are going into games expecting to win which is a good thing. It is a good feeling going into games knowing you are full of confidence.

“The more games you win, you just get the feeling going into every game that you are going to get something out of it.

“If you want to win the league or be around the top of the league, that is something you have to breathe into the team.

“We are flying at the minute, winning or getting something out of games, and hopefully it continues.”

The first ever win against Dagenham at the fifth attempt leaves Wrexham third in the table, three points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Kelly is not getting carried away by the lofty position but stressed the importance of Wrexham staying among the leading pack.

“We have just got to keep ticking away,” said Kelly.

“It was another three points on Saturday which we were delighted with, we have got to keep with the bunch through the Christmas period and hopefully we will be up there towards the end of the season.

“It is really tight at the minute, there are no real groups appearing yet but it will do eventually.

“You have just got to keep with the pack and make sure you are not getting away from the top five or six, and towards the end of the season if you can go on a good run you will either be at the top or there or thereabouts so that is what we are trying to do.”

Wrexham haven’t lost in the league since they went down 2-1 at Maidstone United on August 19 but the Reds did lose 1-0 against Fylde 10 days ago in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie and Kelly is gunning for revenge this evening.

“It was not the result we wanted but it was the cup then and it is a little bit different in the league,” said Kelly.

“It is a game that we really want to win like we want to win every game, and a little bit of revenge.”