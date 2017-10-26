Castle triumph in battle of Waterloo

BISHOPS Castle maintained pressure at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Waterloo Rovers in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Goals from Niall Thomas and Sam Jones cancelled a Gareth Turner strike for the hosts as Castle returned across the border with a hard-fought three points.

However Guilsfield Reserves top the table following a 2-1 win at home to Four Crosses.

Veteran Danny Barton was joined on the hosts scoresheet by Harry Garthwaite with Crosses remaining in contention with a penalty from Josh Biggs.

Callum Whyte proved the difference for Llanymynech with both goals in his side’s 2-1 win at home to Llanfair United Reserves who replied through Ross Lewis.

Jodeci Dean was also a two goal hero as Caersws Reserves set aside their testing start to the campaign with a 3-2 victory at Meifod.

Ben Richards completed the Bluebirds tally while Meifod remained in contention with goals from Rob Hughes and Adam Davies.

Meanwhile Llanfyllin Town toasted their first point of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at Maesyrhandir.

Kamal Lloyd-Jones and Harry Jones struck for the Newtown hosts but the Magpies were not to be denied a share of the spoils with Luke Barry and Craig Jones on target.

Meanwhile Forden United and Llangedwyn continue to set the pace in Mitsubishi Division Two.

Ross Harris struck twice in Forden United’s 3-1 win at Trefonen with Mike Henderson-Smith completing their tally while Will Bristow replied for the hosts.

Llangedwyn triumphed in a 3-2 thriller at Abermule Reserves with goals from Dean Jones, Paul Buckley and Rich Evans cancelling out replied from Sukru Ozdemir and Mark Jones.