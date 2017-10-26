Draper double as TNS battle to win

GREG Draper maintained his form with a brace as TNS hit back to prevail triumphant at lowly Aberystwyth Town and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Saints threatened with Jamie Mullan forcing a close range save from home goalkeeper Chris Mullock inside the opening six minutes before Ryan Brobbel went close.

However the Seasiders stunned the leaders with 15 minutes when Declan Walker steered home Ryan Wade’s cross shot

The Saints struggled to find their usual rhythm as the Seasiders midfield of Ashley Young and Malcolm Melvin dominated but on 29 minutes the hosts were handed a warning when Draper dragged a shot inches wide.

The pressure began to build with Matthew Jones clearing off the home goalline following a goalmouth scramble after failing to deal with a corner from Brobbel.

The inevitable equaliser came on 41 minutes with Draper pouncing to net via the woodwork after being his initial shot was parried by his ex-team-mate.

The second-half was just three minutes old when the Saints led for the first time with Draper completing his brace from Mullan’s left wing cross.

Mullock pulled off a stunning save to deny Chris Seargeant from a 20 yard free-kick as the Saints looked to put the game to bed.

However the Seasiders rallied with Wade firing straight at Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison before substitute Craig Hobson headed over from John Owen’s cross as time ebbed away.

TNS regained their composure with Jon Routledge lashing wide at the death as the Saints celebrated a hard-fought Mid Wales derby win on the coast.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Rawlinson, Leak, Routledge, Seargeant (Darlington), Brobbel, Draper (Marriott), Holland, Mullan, Edwards. Subs: Parry, Roberts, Clark, A Jones, C Jones.

Att – 389